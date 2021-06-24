Anambra - The recent PDP elections in Anambra conducted to elect an ad-hoc ward delegate that would vote at the primary slated for Saturday, June 26, were on Thursday, June 24, voided by a high court in Maitama, Abuja.

During the hearing presided over by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, the court ruled that all activities engaged in by the party after the court’s verdict which sacked the PDP’s executive council in the state were null and void as they were done in violation of orders, The Nation reports.

Justice Adeniyi also rejected the request by the PDP and two of its chieftains: Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora for an order staying the court’s June 9 judgment.

Source: Legit