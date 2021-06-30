American influencers Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelts have just taken an N4bn mansion off the Beverly Hills housing market

The two incredibly wealthy lovers decided to buy the stunningly gorgeous and vastly expensive house to celebrate the one year anniversary of their engagement

The incredible Beverly Hills mansion boasts a number of to-die-for features such as a juice bar, a rooftop meditation garden, and a labyrinth

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David Beckham, and his fiancée Nicola Pelts have just spoiled themselves with an amazing N4bn mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to various reports, the US influencers decided to make the purchase in honour of their one-year engagement anniversary.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Pelts have bought an R150m Beverly Hills mansion. Image: @BrooklynBeckham

Source: UGC

The beautiful home boasts a number of features that normal people can only dream of, such as a juice bar, a rooftop garden designed for meditating, and even a labyrinth. Snaps of the home show that it was also designed with a modern flair.

Considering how in love they are, no one is really shocked that they decided to make the decision to live together in a house that was designed for relaxation and tranquility. You reported that Beckham even tattooed a poem to his love on his neck.

Dirt.com reported that the home was built and designed by Jason and Sonya Powell of the James Group.

"An unprecedented sanctuary, the property features a white crystal quartz massage and healing room, yoga/gym room, soaking tub, dry sauna, steam room, relaxation lounge and juice bar."

