More often than not, northern brides in Nigeria have proven that one can achieve the jaw-dropping, head-turning effect with their choice of a wedding dress while maintaining modesty and class.

It is no news that a typical northern wedding is colourful and most times, an avenue to display their rich cultural heritage, something which is always beautiful to see.

The north which has predominantly Muslim people promotes the culture of modesty, especially for their women.

This explains why most Muslim brides often keep things under wrap especially when it involves their big days such as weddings.

While showing a bit of skin here and there isn't always a bad idea on one's big day, going for a modest look can still achieve the desired result if ensembled correctly.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights sixteen stunning dresses rocked by northern brides on their wedding days.

Check them out below:

1. Off-shoulder fit and flare floor-length dress

2. Dazzling in an emerald green dress

3. Real-life Cinderella in a baby blue long-sleeved ball dress

4. Black and gold fitted pencil veiled dress

The bride stunned in her dress.

Source: Instagram

5. Pearls on a belle!

6. This dark grey ball gown with bedazzled bustline is gorgeous

7. Looking pristine in a simple lace dress with a small train

8. Pretty in deep blue!

9. The Fulani bride in all her glory

10. This bride was a life-size barbie in her blush pink ball gown

The bride rocked a pink ball dress.

Source: Instagram

11. This bride let her cathedral veil do the talking as she rocked a simple straight dress

The bride rocked a straight dress.

Source: Instagram

12. This bride went for a deep blue lace dress

13. The beautiful bride rocked a fit and flare floor-length dress

14. This bride made sure to flaunt her curves in this stunning number

15. The beautiful bride spelt royalty in this regal cream cape dress.

16. A beautiful and perfect definition of class and elegance!

The bride looked gorgeous in her detailed wedding dress.

Source: Instagram

Court wedding fashion

For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require much dressing up like that of the white wedding ceremony. However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort gets blurred out.

Courthouse weddings usually call for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the day, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Well, not anymore.

Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot of women can do, and have done to wed in style.

