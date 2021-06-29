Asides from his hit songs, singer Davido is popularly known for his love for family members and close friends who also doubles as his crew members.

Sadly, the last few years have seen the singer mourning his close pals and crew members.

Between 2017 and 2021, the Assurance crooner has lost a number of his solid pals whom the singer confesses to mean a lot to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Davido's friends that died in the last four years. Photos: @supafog, @mediaguideevents @davido, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

In this article, Legit.ng takes a walk down memory lane to recall the special friends the father of three has lost in four years.

1. Tagbo

Tagbo Umeike was the first friend Davido lost in 2017. This caused a lot of controversies as the singer was accused of knowing about the death of his young friend.

It was later revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation.

2, 3. DJ Olu and Chime

A few weeks after Tagbo's death, Olugbenga Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu was found dead in a BMW parked in a garage in Banana Island.

Davido's friend DJ Olu died with another closest friend called Chime.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

4. Ahmed

Almost three years after the death of Tagbo and DJ Olu, Davido took to his Instagram page to mourn the death of his close friend Ahmed popularly called King Jhafi.

The cause of his death was, however, not stated.

5. Tunji

Shortly after Ahmed died, Davido lost his personal bodyguard called Tunji in 2020.

Speaking on Tunji's passing, Davido revealed that he was with him for 11 years. He also revealed some of Tunji's kind acts towards him.

6. Obama

Davido's manager passed away on Tuesday, June 29. The young man reportedly died of heart failure. According to reports, he drove himself to the hospital after he complained of breathing difficulty.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Davido and some members of staff

Just a few days ago, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated two members of staff on their birthdays.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido and a young boy called Tolu were spotted in what looks like his private jet. The father of three then celebrated the young boy whom he referred to as the last born.

In another photo, the singer was spotted with his driver called Tunde. Davido and Tunde stood side by side as they posed with a cake in front of the camera.

Source: Legit.ng