Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde has taken another step to show that the Monalisa crooner is a deadbeat dad

Kemi recently took to her social media page to inform her followers about the change in status of their son Aari

A few weeks after calling out the singer, the mother of one stated that their 1-year-old baby boy is now entirely hers

Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde has changed their son Aari's last name to hers.

According to her, the 1-year-old boy will no longer bear Aari Lawal but Aari Ayorinde.

Kemi took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her fingers and that of her son. In the caption that accompanied the photo, the mother of one noted that the little boy is now fully hers.

Although the young woman did not reveal the reason behind her action, there is no doubt that it is a result of the singer's attitude towards her.

A few weeks ago, Kemi accused Lyta of being a deadbeat, stating that he could not afford N13k to buy balloons for his son's upcoming birthday.

Kemi later came back online to state that the singer apologised to her, however, that did not stop her from talking about how he paid her evil for good.

With Kemi's recent action, it doesn't look like their relationship would be mended anytime soon.

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about the post.

mirian_official1:

"Babies having babies... Zero coordination and responsibility."

atagher_doo_shima_:

"Wetin concern us."

melvinalcasa:

"This girl do what you want."

xco_ber:

"Even the Lyta wey she wan use trend self never blow. small girl with water brains."

the_kazzy:

"Until the child grows up and not happy with the decision."

rich_igho:

"Very terrible when a wrong person has a child for you."

