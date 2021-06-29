Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is not called the queen of TikTok for nothing, she literally lives on the app and has never failed to entertain, educate or motivate her fans.

The mum of two made good use of the lockdown era in the country last year to create a name for herself on the app, and she is still thriving.

Festus and his mum are a funny pair on TikTok Photo credit: @festo_baba

Source: Instagram

Iyabo has also infected her son, Festus, with the virus and while they create content individually, every time they link up in or outside the country, it is a hilarious disaster.

Legit.ng has put together videos of some of the funny moments of the mother and son duo on TikTok.

1. Fake it till you make it

It is interesting to see how youthful the actress is with her kids, especially her son. It is hard to believe she is Festus' mother anytime they drop a TikTok video. The energy between them is also unmatched

2. The naughty child

What's a relationship with your mum if you haven't pranked her at least once? This unaware video got a lot of people laughing on Instagram. We hope Festus didn't get disowned for this.

3. Valentine Wahala

It's crazy and exciting to see Festus get into character every time he has to do a video with his mum. He absolutely came through with the character and attitude in this particular video.

4. Lazy Mama

There is definitely no lazy Iyabo once Festus is involved. This goes to show how stressful kids can be when they want something.

5. In the 'beginning

This is one director that should have sacked his actor a long time ago. The actress and her son recreate some of the funniest scenarios from TikTok and they nail it all the time.

6. The hammer accident

7. Hype girl

Festus could easily be the prince of TikTok at this point. We love the fact that he is just as goofy as his mum which makes them a perfect fit.

Iyabo Ojo surprises son in Turkey

Festus clocked a new age on June 21 and Iyabo took to social media to reveal how she showed up for him.

In a video she shared via her Instagram page, the filmmaker flew to Turkey, armed with cake, food, balloons and other surprises to make the day special for her son.

The birthday boy was taken aback on sighting his mother and it took quite a while to eventually realise it was real and then he proceeded to hug her.

Source: Legit.ng