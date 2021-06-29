Students in one of Ondo state universities have called for help after incessant attacks from hoodlums

According to the student union president, they can no longer sleep with their eyes closed as a result of this

The students consequently called on the state government to immediately do something about the attacks

President of the Students’ Union Government of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo state, Damilola Okunomo, has lamented the rate of attacks on students by hoodlums.

According to him, the students are being attacked on a daily basis by criminals, Punch reports.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state earlier reaffirmed his administration's commitment to security of lives and properties. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

He said as a result of this, students can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of the high level of insecurity and threat to lives and property around campus, Star News added.

Okunomo disclosed that the hoodlums on sighting them always tax them N50 or N100, probably for food or Indian Hemp.

The SUG leader claimed male students among them who refuse to part with their money are thoroughly beaten.

He stated:

"These happen outside the campus, in Ayeka and Igodan villages both in Okitipupa."

A safety measure to avoid mass kidnappings

In another news, the management of a private higher institution in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Veritas University, has decided to introduce online learning following concerns raised by parents over the security of students.

The university located in the Bwari axis, outskirts of the Nigerian capital is owned by the Catholic Church.

The school had earlier postponed resumption indefinitely because of insecurity.

Citizens should defend themselves

Meanwhile, with the rise of students' abductions in the northern part of Nigeria Shehu Sani believes something practical must be done immediately.

Sani is especially worried over the fact that a lot of students and pupils are still in captivity while more are being kidnapped.

The northern human rights activist, therefore, suggested that as a way forward, citizens must be trained to defend themselves.

