Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, appears to have set his sights on Tonto Dikeh and continues to drag her online

The controversial actor recently questioned his colleague’s tag of being radical for Jesus

According to him, what kind of born again Christian was she for getting pregnant before legalising things with marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has dragged his colleague, Tonto Dikeh, for the umpteenth time on social media.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a shady post where he called out Tonto Dikeh.

In the post, he referred to Tonto’s alias, Radical for Jesus, and went ahead to question the kind of born again Christian she was.

Uche Maduagwu wondered what kind of born again Christian she was for getting pregnant before marriage. He also accompanied the post with a rolling eye emoji.

Nigerians react to actor's post:

It was not long before some of the actor’s followers took to his comment section to react to his post. A number of them advised him to leave the actress alone.

Nania_kizzy:

“This Tonto blessing and favour pain you ooo see how you have been ranting like a mad man since yesterday oya get well soon .”

Mumy_star:

“Give it a rest and leave her alone.”

Munaliza2043:

“Uche please please live her alone.”

Iam_rukyjaff:

“But how is it your buz? That I am trying to understand.”

Photos and videos from Tonto Dikeh’s birthday party sparks pregnancy rumours

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, clocked a new age on June 9, 2021, and the day was filled with pomp and pageantry.

Tonto also hosted a big event to mark the occasion in Abuja and a number of dignitaries were in attendance such as Sotayo Gaga, Wale Jana, to name a few.

Noticeable at the event was the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, who got up to give a special speech about the actress.

After videos from the event went viral on social media, a number of people congratulated the actress while others seemed concerned by Tonto’s bulging belly and assumed that she was pregnant.

