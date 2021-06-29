A strong indication on Monday, June 28, emerged in Abuja, the nation's capital on why there is a mass failure in the ongoing UTME

The JAMB started the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, and the results of the candidates who sat for the exam has been released

Some candidates who failed the exam, however, expressed sadness over the outcome of the exercise, saying the poor performance should be blamed on the JAMB

Following a mass failure that greeted the outcome of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), some candidates who sat for the exam have reacted.

Leadership reports that the candidates lamented that their inability to make good grades in the ongoing Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) was due to wrong syllables given to them in Literature in English.

Some candidates who failed the 2021 UTME have blamed the JAMB for their failure. Credit: JAMB.

Legit.ng gathered that the candidates made this known in Abuja on Monday, June 28, while expressing frustration over their inability to make good scores.

According to the newspaper, although there are not yet official records showing the mass failure, most of the candidates did not make good scores in this year’s examination.

The UTME started on Saturday, June 19, across various centres in the country and is expected to run in three sessions till July 3.

JAMB must address our plight literature questions were based on past scheme

Daily Trust also reports that one of the candidates, Yunusa Gift, at the Digital Bridge Centre in Abuja, said the examination was hitch-free but the literature questions were based on the past scheme.

Gift who was reportedly in tear said:

“They gave us questions from Otello and others which are not part of this year’s scheme. We are meant to take Midnight Summer but it was Otello that was there and the prose was supposed to be Land and Job, Invisible Man, but they were not there because we started a new scheme that was given to us."

JAMB has so far received a commendation from many stakeholders for ensuring a hitch-free examination, but the candidates said the change would dwindle the dreams of those hoping to study courses that required Literature in English in tertiary institutions.

The newspaper further stated that another candidate, Oluoma Chukwuebele Christian corroborated Gift’s complaints.

He said:

"The novels they told us to read this year did not come out at all and the prose that had expired that they asked us not to read is what eventually came out. I was just guessing in the examination hall because I did not read them."

