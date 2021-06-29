A former gubernatorial candidate of APGA during the 2019 general election in Zamfara state, Sani Shinkafi, has dumped the party for APC

The leadership of the APC had said on Monday, June 28, that no fewer than 18 governors would welcome Bello Matwalle into the party on Tuesday, June 29

Shinkafi, however, said that he was invited by Governor Matawalle to join him in APC in order to build the state

Gusau, Zamfara - Sani Shinkafi, a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch reports that Shinkafi formally declared his defection from APGA to APC while addressing his teeming supporters in his house on Monday, June 28.

The leadership of the APC would welcome Governor Bello Matawalle into its fold on Tuesday, June 29.

Legit.ng gathered that he said he did not join the APC for material gain, adding that he was joining Governor Bello Matawalle to develop the state.

I am not joining APC for material gains

Shinkafi said he left APGA not because he doesn't like the party, adding that he left it in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara state.

He said he was invited by Governor Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, saying that he sees no reason why he should not join him.

The News also reports that he maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA, adding that he had been in the party for 19 years and rose through the ranks to become its national secretary.

“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC and I will continue to relate with those who chose to remain in APGA because of our long-existing relationship. I am joining Matawalle in APC, with the APGA structure in the state and 14 local government areas (LGAs) of the state."

