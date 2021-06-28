Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, recently graduated from pre-school and got set to attend the ‘big’ school

On his Instagram page, photos and videos of Jamil looking smart in his graduation gown were posted to the joy of fans

The five-year-old also melted hearts after he gave a touching speech where he spoke on how much he had learned in pre-school and how he would miss it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One of Nigeria’s top female musicians, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil ‘JamJam’ Balogun, recently made his family and fans proud after he graduated from pre-school.

To mark the occasion, the little boy was seen looking smart as he rocked his blue graduation gown and hat in snaps shared on his Instagram page.

His mother, Tiwa, was also there to show support for her little man in what was described as a proud mummy moment.

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil Balogun graduates from pre-school. Photos: @officialjamilbalogun.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Not stopping there, a video was shared of Jamil wowing guests present at his graduation with a touching speech on how much pre-school meant to him.

According to the five-year-old, he would always remember the love and care he got while in school because it made him want to come back every day.

Jamil added that he made a lot of memories and friends and it was hard to say goodbye to them.

His touching speech was followed by coos and applause from the audience. See the video and other snaps below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Jamil's graduation speech

Fans of the little one also took to his comment section to congratulate him and to also commend his speech. Read what some of them had to say below:

Itspsd:

“Awwww what a lovely speech.”

Mojheey_blaq:

“Awwww Jamil's speech melts my heart. such a vocal boyyy❤️.”

_Mirellebeauty:

“Jamil’s speech melts my heart such a smart intelligent Boy Congratulations Champ.”

Fabianandmom:

“His excitement is everything congratulations.”

Tejuberryolarenwaju:

“Congratulations Jamil David Balogun.”

So adorable.

Tiwa Savage's son hailed a gentleman as he pulls out chair for Imade

Popular Nigerian celebrity kids, Imade Adeleke and Jamil ‘JamJam’ Balogun have continued to leave fans in awe of their friendship as they show that they have each other’s backs.

Just recently, the kids were seen with their mothers, Tiwa Savage and Sophie Momodu hanging out at a fancy restaurant.

Jamil proved himself to be such a little gentleman when he pulled out a chair for Imade to seat and helped her move it closer to the table once she was properly settled.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit