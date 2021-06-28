Tristan Thompson seems determined to get Khloe Kardashian back and made a tribute to her on social media recently

Khloe celebrated her 37th birthday and Tristan posted a series of snaps of them together, praising her for being amazing

The reality television star recently broke up with the NBA baller after she caught him cheating once again

Despite their split earlier this month, Tristan Thompson lauded Khloe Kardashian as "the most loving human being" he's ever encountered on her 37th birthday.

The 30-year-old NBA player was recently believed to have broken up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but that didn't stop him from praising Khloe on Instagram.

Tristan Thompson showed love to Khloe Kardashian on social media and ignored the fact that they had broken up. Image: @realtristan13, @khloekardashian

Tristan, who has a three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, posted a series of photos of himself with the lovely lady: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he said.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you," he continued.

In the post's caption, he also thanked Khloe for always putting their family first and being there for her, also adding that he loves her.

Khloe is said to be determined to maintain a healthy relationship with the NBA star for the sake of their daughter, but she's also having trouble trusting Tristan following their recent break-up.

Time will tell if they will ever fix things or not.

Khloe Kardashian breaks up with Tristan once again

Khloe and Tristan decided to go their separate ways barely months after rekindling their romance.

The breakup came hours after unconfirmed reports indicated that the 30-year-old basketball player was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

Yet another eyewitness disclosed that Tristan was heard telling people he was single during the party.

