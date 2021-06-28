Well-endowed Nollywood actress Omoborty has taken to her social media page to address some allegations against her

The mother of two recently reacted to the report that she is dating controversial politician Dino Melaye

The Yoruba film star stated that she is focusing on her business, kids, her man, and her acting career

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Omoborty has denied the viral rumour that she took away politician Dino Melaye from her colleague Iyabo Ojo.

The actress said she listened to an audio recording circulating on social media accusing her of being romantically involved with the Kogi state politician.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Omoborty said she did not take away Dino Melaye from Iyabo Ojo. Photos: @officialomoborty, @dinomelaye, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Omoborty, Dino Melaye, and Iyabo Ojo's relationship

A year ago, Melaye reacted to online reports that he was dating Iyabo Ojo and that they would get married.

However, it was recently reported by an IG blogger that actress Omoborty took away the politician from her colleague Iyabo.

Reacting to the report, Omoborty said she met Melaye at a certain wedding ceremony in 2017 where they took photographs together as she did with other dignitaries.

According to her, she posted the photo on social media. Omoborty said the photo has now given rumour mongers the effrontery to spread lies against her.

Read what she said below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

The queen has spoken

Fans took to Omoborty's page to react to her post.

beautiful_heart11:

"I trust you die..... wetin u wan do with Dino Melaye the Instagram comedian...when you get your own man..."

folashade_folashade_dorcas:

"Do you really owe anyone an explanation momma. I love you just the way you are ok!"

jeberry1:

"Well-spoken sis. By the way, you look stunning in this dress."

thebossamarachi:

"You are so loved."

jeberry1:

"The Queen has said it all."

vickylarryempire:

"I was surprised too. I have never heard any information about you for once. Keep been you. The Lord will keep you safe."

Iyabo Ojo vs TAMPAN

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria stopped movie directors from working with Iyabo Ojo.

The association’s secretary, Jide Kosoko noted that the association will work against her in the industry and continued that if anyone thinks they are above the law, they will frustrate them out of the industry.

Iyabo has been very vocal since the Baba Ijesha issue, dragging and insulting people who showed any form of support for him and did not care who got offended in the process.

A lot of people were not pleased over the fact that the association took more importantly, penalising the actresses instead of facing Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit