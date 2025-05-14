Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly billed to be brought out of an induced coma on Wednesday

The 27-year-old underwent an emergency surgery for a severe abdominal injury in Nottingham Forest's Premier League clash with Leicester City

He is expected to recover fully, but it remains uncertain when he will be discharged following Monday's operation

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to be brought out of an induced coma on Wednesday. This follows an emergency surgery for a severe abdominal injury sustained in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.

The Nigerian international crashed into a post at the City Ground during the encounter and immediately received on-field treatment.

Awoniyi attempted to continue, but he visibly struggled before he was later forced off as his side played the remainder of the game with ten men.

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest during a pre-season friendly match against Hertha Berlin.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the Premier League club expect the striker to recover fully soon, but it remains uncertain when he will be discharged following Monday's operation.

Why Awoniyi was placed on induced coma

UK outlet Guardian reports that doctors placed Awoniyi in an induced coma to stabilise his condition and ensure the 27-year-old’s comfort following his injury.

He collided with a post while attempting to tuck home Anthony Elanga’s cross as Nottingham Forest were desperate for goals.

Elanga was offside when he received the ball, but the assistant referee delayed raising the flag until after the collision, adhering to International Football Association Board (Ifab) guidelines.

As soon as the referee sounded the final whistle, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch and clearly charged at head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Nottingham Forest explained that owner Marinakis stormed onto the pitch out of frustration over the incident that left Awoniyi on the pitch after the knock.

The resulting draw also hampered their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The club statement reads:

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

"The seriousness of his injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game, and why a player’s health and well-being must always come first.

"At Nottingham Forest, this principle is not just policy for us; it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner. To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club — it’s family – and he instils that message in all of us."

The club also refuted claims of a confrontation between Marinakis and head coach Espírito Santo: It added:

"The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue."

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United.

Source: Getty Images

