The PDP has set up a panel to consider appeals arising from the recently conducted Anambra state gubernatorial primary election

Uche Secondus, the opposition party's national chairman, heads the 25-member panel which will sit on Tuesday, June 29

The party is dealing with an internal crisis that has led to the election of two guber candidates from two different primaries

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up an appeal panel to hear the complaints arising from the recently conducted gubernatorial primary election in Anambra state.

A statement on the opposition party's official Facebook page sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, June 28, indicates that the party's National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the 25-member panel.

The NWC of the PDP has set up a gubernatorial appeal panel to hear the complaints emanating from the Anambra primary election. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

The appeal panel is headed by the PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to the PDP's National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the panel seating is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 29, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT, at 1pm.

Below is a full list of the members of the panel:

1. Prince Uche Secondus - Chairman

2. Elder Yemi Akinwonmi - Member

3. Sen. Sulaiman Nazif - Member

4. Col Austin Akobundu - Member

5. Dr. Agbo Emmanuel, MFR - Member

6. Hon. Abdullahi MAIBASIRA - Member

7. Hon. Adewale Aribisala - Member

8. Hon. Kola Ologbondiyan - Member

9. Haj. Mrs. Maryam Waziri - Member

10. Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye - Member

11. Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem - Member

12. Alh. Mai Adamu Mustapha - Member

13. HE. Amb. Taofik Arapaja - Member

14. Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan - Member

15. Chief. Dan Orbih - Member

16. Dr. Emmanuel Bovoa - Member

17. Chief Ali Odefa - Member

18. Dr. Aminu Abdullahi - Member

19. HE Sule Lamido - Member

20. Alh. Adamu Maina Waziri - Member

21. HE Sen. David A.B Mark, GCON - Member

22. Chief Onyema Ugochukwu - Member

23. H.E. Erelu Olusola Obada - Member

24. Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, FNSE - Member

25. Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, CON - Member/Secretary

Legit.ng notes that the setting up of the appeal panel became necessary as the party produced two governorship candidates who were elected in a parallel primary held at different locations in the southeast state.

At the St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School Awka, Ugochukwu Uba emerged the winner of the exercise pulling 275 votes to beat Godwin Ezeemo who 114 votes.

At another venue, Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC secured 62 votes to emerge as the flagbearer of the party for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

