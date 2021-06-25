Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye who is known as Bobrisky, recently posted a screenshot of his bank account balance in a since-deleted post

Bobrisky who stated that he wanted to brag, revealed he had over N114 million in the account which was one of his six accounts

Several internet users have reacted to the post with many expressing their displeasure at the crossdresser showing off

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, has once again gotten social media users buzzing with mixed reactions following a post-and-delete Instagram picture.

The crossdresser showed off his account balance. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Popularly known as Bobrisky, the controversial effeminate celebrity had posted a screenshot of his bank account balance which read N114,613,255.51.

Sharing the post, he captioned:

"Today I wanna brag. One of my bank alert balance out of 6 banks. Who is ur mate? 100 million plus look at the date."

See the post as shared by Media Gist:

The post has since generated mixed reactions from social media users, many of whom criticized the crossdresser for showing off his wealth.

Read some comments below:

megamarketingsolution:

"This is the reason why there are so many crimes in that country. Corrupting the youths with unnecessary posts."

erioluwadebby:

"But really... this isn’t necessary."

sagircarpenter:

"Dis poverty mentality sha ehn. "

mariambum:

"Bobrisky stop showing off! kidnappers dey o"

ijoba_kalo101:

"Now you attracting criminals if e happen una papa go dsy disturb social media for prayer ‍♂️‍♂️ no be ment be this."

antho_niozx:

"Hey Bob....ur IQ is very low....please grow up."

ekereplacement:

"Does it necessary mean anything? Who you won impress?"

Bobrisky on Psquare split

Only a few hours ago, Bobrisky blamed fans for encouraging the fight between brothers and former music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye.

In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky described fans as been the problem as they keep comparing the brothers.

He advised that people can support both brothers without putting the other down.

