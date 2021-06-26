Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi recently addressed his colleague Iyabo Ojo in an open letter shared on social media

The actor referred back to the back and forth they had on Instagram over the allegation against Baba Ijesha

The controversial actor then told the mother of two to find peace with herself and with other people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Days after actor Baba Ijesha was granted N2m bail, Yomi Fabiyi took to his social media to address his issue with Iyabo Ojo.

The actor wrote a public letter, noting that the mother of two used to be a nice person.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Yomi Fabiyi reaches out to Iyabo Ojo on social media. Photos: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'You used to be a nice person' - Yomi Fabiyi to Iyabo Ojo

The actor stated that he did not wish to get angry or quarrel with Iyabo Ojo. According to him, he is still in shock at how everything turned out between them.

Yomi also noted that the misunderstanding they had on social media will not make him deny that she used to be a nice person.

The actor then said he has forgiven the hurt against him. Yomi also advised Iyabo to find peace with herself and other people.

Iyabo Ojo VS Yomi Fabiyi

Iyabo and Yomi used to be cordial dragged themselves on social media after it was revealed that Baba Ijesha molested a colleague's daughter.

While Iyabo insisted that Baba Ijesha must go to prison, Yomi stated that the matter has to be thoroughly investigated before he is

Their different opinions got the actors calling each other out on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians react to Yomi's letter

As expected, Nigerians had something to say. While some people praised him for standing by Baba Ijesha, others bashed him.

chidex_richie_:

"Nah man you be. No cap. Konibaje."

pinkpetite1:

"If you really mean this. Respect to you sir."

afrodisiac_santos420:

"Love and Peace conquers all."

golden_kmon:

"Mature man, I love you boss Na level be that."

beekaycollectionz:

"Did she ask for your forgiveness? Òní kebekebe."

stayhigh2087:

"Yomi rest now. Rest. U no dey tire."

officialcorazon1:

"This is not an apology."

Iyabo Ojo accuses her colleagues of hypocrisy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress slammed her colleagues for ignoring Baba Ijesha's issue but reacting to Tope Alabi's drama.

According to Iyabo, there are a lot of hypocrites and clout chasers in the industry because they could not speak up during Baba Ijesha’s case but are now readily taking sides with Yinka Alaseyori against Tope Alabi.

Iyabo asked them where this energy was during the Baba Ijesha drama. According to her, they kept mute during that time or formed fake stories just to destroy the case because he was one of their own in the industry.

Source: Legit Newspaper