News coming out from the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) indicates that the mission is moving on

The church was recently shaken by the death of its founder and General Overseer, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua

The church leaders have reportedly concluded that the wife of the deceased prophet will continue from where her husband stopped

Lagos - A report by The African news website indicates that Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua, will replace her deceased husband as the General Overseer of the church.

The widely-read Punch newspaper in Nigeria also reported the news on Sunday, June 27.

According to the report, elders of the church met and declared Evelyn the successor to the late televangelist.

Church members gather at the main gate of The Synagogue Church of All Nations headquarters to mourn the death of TB Joshua. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Inside details from SCOAN

A top aide of the late cleric was quoted as saying in the report:

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial effort went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away.”

Evelyn, who met TB Joshua over 30 years ago, was said to have been serving as the second-in-command to her husband before his death.

She was said to have been consistent in performing the role of a preacher and offering counselling to church members.

Legit.ng checks indicate that Evelyn and Joshua were married for 31 years and had three children together.

Judgement belongs to God alone

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Prophet Josiah Chukwuma Onuoha, has chided those denigrating late TB Joshua even in death and advised them to leave judgment to God.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Prophet Onuoha expressed dismay that even men of God, who he said should know better, were among those disparaging the person and style of the late founder of SCOAN.

Although Prophet Onuoha noted that he was not in a position to judge anybody, adding that he loved the good works of Late Prophet Joshua's charity and remarkable humility.

Mrs. Joshua had earlier declared that the death of her husband was an act of God.

She made the comment on Wednesday, June 9, when a delegate from the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led by the commissioner for home affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, paid her a condolence visit in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

Addressing the officials of the state government, the bereaved woman said her husband's death did not come to her as a surprise.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that SCOAN released a statement concerning the funeral of its late founder, TB Joshua.

The statement was shared on the official Facebook page of the church, detailing that the late prophet will be buried within the precincts of the church.

The statement also made it clear that the death of Prophet Joshua does not mean the end of his ministry, stressing that the church will move on.

