The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has continued to record convictions against internet fraudsters in the country

The latest conviction was secured by the anti-graft agency after it proved beyond reasonable doubt that a serving corps member committed fraud

The chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has promised that the agency would prosecute anyone found culpable of corruption irrespective of status

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Ibadan, Oyo state, Caleb Oyeyem, to two years imprisonment over a love scam.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice Adenike Akinpelu after the court found Oyeyemi guilty on two counts of scam filed against him the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Punch reported.

The court sentenced the corps member to one-year imprisonment on each of the counts, which are to run concurrently.

Given an option of fine

The judge, however, gave him an option of N200, 000 fine on each count.

The Nation reported that the EFCC said the suspect was arrested on March 16, 2020, by EFCC based on intelligence reports.

He was arraigned on November 26, 2020, and pleaded guilty when the counts were read to him.

