Prophet Samuel Abiara, the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church of Christ (CAC) Agbala Itura worldwide, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumour about his death

Abiara, who described the news as false, said that the peddlers of the fake news were engineered by the Devil

The cleric also asked Nigerians to continue to pray for those who had wanted him dead, saying that he has forgiven them

Following the reported rumour about his death, the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church of Christ (CAC) Agbala Itura worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has declared that he is alive.

The Nation reports that the 79-year-old cleric, who made this known in Ibadan, said he has asked God to forgive those behind the rumour.

Pastor Samuel Abiara has denied the rumour about his death. Credit: Prophet Samuel Abiara.

Source: Facebook

I have forgiven those who want me dead

Legit.ng gathered that the cleric said the peddler of the rumour is being used by Satan, urging Nigerians to dismiss the news as fake.

He said:

“The person is a Satan user. We must not take the user serious. He is a Satan. God will pardon the person but next time you must look very well and examine the story very well because that fake story can take the person to serious problem. So I want to advise all journalists to verify stories before it is published.”

Nigerian Tribune also reports that Abiara thanked numerous pastors who checked up on him when the fake news went viral.

Abiara's son reacts

The eldest child of the cleric, Pastor Isaac Abiara, also debunked the rumour about his father's death.

He said:

“This is to inform the general public that, the rumour circulating the cyberspace about Prophet (Dr) S.K. Abiara is completely FALSE. Prophet Abiara, planter of Christ Apostolic Church Agbala Itura is healthy and alive.

“While appreciating everyone across the globe for the love and concern shown to the family and church of God, we implore the general public to please disregard this rumour and keep praying for PAPA to do more than he is doing for the propagation of the Gospel. Thank you.”

