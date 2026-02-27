The United States District Court has reportedly sentenced Nigeria's NNPC general manager, Paulinus Okoronkwo, to 87 months in prison

The United States District Court has jailed Paulinus Okoronkwo, a Nigerian-American, who was a former general manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now NNPC Limited.

Okoronkwo was sent to 87 months in prison for receiving a $2.1 million bribe from Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of Sinopec, a Chinese state-owned petroleum and gas company.

The US government, in a statement on Monday, February 23, said that the district judge, John Walter, ordered the former NNPC boss to pay $923,824 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Cable reported that the judge ordered the forfeiture of $1,039,997, which was the net proceeds of the home which belonged to Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo was first found guilty in August 2025 of transactional money laundering, obstruction of justice and tax evasion. The US prosecutor, while serving the former upstream division general manager of the NNPC, said Okoronkwo abused his office when he accepted a $2.1 million payment from Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of Sinopec based in Switzerland.

Nigerians react as US court jails ex-NNPC boss

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the news of Okoronkwo's sentencing. Below are some of their reactions:

Okiti-Ogan knocked the former NNPC boss:

"That's it, they know all solutions to Nigeria's challenges whenever they're living abroad, put them at the helm of affairs? They'll not only mess it up, but they'll also degrade it. The solution to Nigeria's challenges is not from abroad. They're right here at home."

Abiola commended the US justice system:

"10/10, an average Nigerian politician indicted in the US will be convicted. Out here in our fantastically dysfunctional and corrupt contraption, his likes will be gallivanting all over the country, enjoying the criminal proceeds."

Uwemjay explained the chances of his being released after 60 months:

"If he behaves well whilst in Prison, he could be released in 60 months, he will return to Nigeria, join the APC and contest as Governor or Senator. He won't be the first!"

Sadiq praised the US justice system:

"The US legal system doesn't care about your title or connections. Do the crime on their radar, do the time. Simple."

Heung-Min Bro urged for capital punishment:

"7 years and a few months for receiving bribes to allow foreigners rob your country blind. Bring back firing squad, please."

Source: Legit.ng