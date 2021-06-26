Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi have got their fans laughing on social media

The mother of one shared an adorable video with her husband playing on the set of her soon-to-be-released movie

Toyin bragged about overpowering her colleagues Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, and the father of her son Ire

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is whetting the appetite of her fans and followers on social media.

The film star recently shared a behind the scene video from her anticipated movie and it got her fans and followers laughing.

Toyin Abraham and her husband wrestle in a cute video. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Toyin and Kolawola in a boxing match

In the video, the couple seems to be practicing a scene as they engaged in a boxing match.

While they were practising, Kolawole got scared that his wife would hit him, so he quickly adjusted his head. Toyin did not seem pleased by the fact that he did not trust her not to hit him.

The couple went through the second round but before Toyin could land a blow, her husband jumped on a mattress that was placed on the floor.

Toyin contested what her husband did, saying she did not even go near him before he fell on the bed.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

As expected, Toyin's fans had something to say about the cute video.

debbie_shokoya:

"Is it until you blow him? Mi O Dodo E Rara."

seunseanjimoh1:

"This was fun to watch."

baddyoosha:

"@kolawoleajeyemi u don over watch wrestle."

rjlawal:

"Couple goals. I’m so excited for you Aunty. Praying for greater heights for you and uncle Kolawole."

mhiz_classy1:

"Med o. na Breeze dey carry daddy Ire."

umm_abdulmateen:

"Marry ur best friend abeg."

Toyin Abraham reacts to a fan's DM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin had made a promise to feature a fan called Moore Taiwo in one of her movies but didn't reach out to him.

To get her attention, Taiwo sent a private message to the actress on Instagram and quoted a bible verse about a king who could not sleep until he fulfilled his promise to one of his servants.

Taiwo then said Toyin would not sleep until he blesses her based on her promise.

That approach did not seem to go down well with the actress as she replied to Taiwo that he would not sleep if he was cursing her. He quickly apologised to the actress and noted that he was not cursing her.

Source: Legit