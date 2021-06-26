Report that one of the Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna was attacked by terrorits has been described as fake

The NAF spokesman Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet explained that there was no attack at the facility on Saturday, June 26

Gabkwet in a statement urged members of the public should to disregard the news as it is entirely false

Abuja - A report claiming that the Nigerian Air Force Base (NAF) at Kaduna came under attack by terrorists on Saturday, June 26, has been dismissed.

Legit.ng gathers that this clarification was made by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a post shared on the official page of the force.

Gabkwet stated that the report was the handiwork of merchants of fake news, adding that there was nothing of such.

He went on to note that the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever.

