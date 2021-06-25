Nigerians couldn't stop gushing after singer Duncan Mighty shared a post on his social media page

The Portharcourt crooner was spotted with a beautiful lady who was donned in a black outfit and simple makeup to match

Duncan Mighty looked so happy and his gorgeous woman was all smiles as they played with each other

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty seems to have found love again as he recently showed off a new woman on his Instagram page.

The singer shared a video that got his fans and followers gushing in his comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Singer Duncan Mighty poses with a new woman. Photos: @duncanmighty

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Duncan Mighty and a new woman

The singer looked happy in the video he shared online. Seated close to his new woman, Duncan was spotted mumbling sweet nothings to her and she burst out in laughter.

There is no doubt that the singer likes beautiful things as the woman looked lovely and had a beautiful smile on.

Watch the singer and his woman below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Fans share their opinion

Fans of the singer took to his comment section to hail him.

faultlesssteve:

"Waaoow Wene baba too mighty. She is really beautiful."

jflexofficial:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right person, but na who be the right person."

chuksgram:

"God when."

tomridleson:

"Fine people everywhere."

dezzi_dmd_official:

"Love sweet o when money enter, Duncan mighty."

1mr_shine:

"Who be that!"

Duncan Mighty and his estranged wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer accused his estranged wife of poisoning his food and bathing water for two years and eleven months.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the allegations, Duncan Mighty said despite Vivian's alleged evil deeds, God stood by him.

According to the music star, Vivian and her family would have told the world that he died of hard drugs if they had succeeded in killing him.

Source: Legit.ng News