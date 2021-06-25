The story of a young boy who attended an interview while hungry moved many Kenyans who provided help for him and his family

The boy had attended the Wings to Fly scholarship interview and said he had not had anything to eat

The boy's mother said she and her children slept hungry so that they could save up on the fare for the scholarship interview

Kenyans have come to the aid of a woman and her children who slept hungry to save on fare for a scholarship for her son's high school education.

The mother said her children did not have anything to eat so that she could afford money for the transport fare. Photo: Ndungu Nyoro.

Source: Facebook

This was after the interviewers asked the woman's son what he had taken for breakfast that day and he informed them that he had not eaten anything.

In the heartwarming story shared by philanthropist Ndungu Nyoro, the interviewers from Equity's Wings to Fly programme then asked the woman why the boy had not eaten that morning and the previous evening and her response shattered their hearts.

She explained:

"I only had 200 shillings after yesterday's casual labour. Then we had today's interview. This is what my son and I required for today's interview.

"My children had to go without supper so we could manage to show up for today's interview. I needed to have my son here for this lifesaving opportunity."

The interviewers were moved by her plight and sacrifice and they all contributed a small amount for the mother so that her family could get food for that day.

After Ndungu shared the story on his social media platforms, many Kenyans were pulled to their heartstrings and started an online fundraiser for the woman and her family.

He said:

"By this morning, Kshs. 47,000 had been received towards supporting the lady and her young family. She even has few months old babies who she had to learn to leave home at three months old to try and earn income."

According to Ndungu, the bank's staffers also helped her buy food enough for one month as well-wishers also figured out the kind of business she can have to keep the family afloat.

Unfortunately, an update by the philanthropist indicated that the young boy did not get the scholarship.

