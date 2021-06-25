A Bangladeshi documentary photographer and humanitarian identified as GMB Akash has continued to bless people struggling to survive

The man said he recently gifted 10 women sewing machines after they were neglected by their husbands

Akash disclosed that he would distribute 10 more sewing machines to the less privileged women in different villages

Popular humanitarian GMB Akash has yet again put smiles on the faces of the less privileged people by gifting 10 women sewing machines.

Akash took to his Facebook page to disclose that the women from 10 different villages were neglected by their husbands and desperately searching for a job to survive with their children.

GMB Akash has blessed ten women with sewing machines to be financially independent. Photo credit: GMB Akash

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I believe this small gift and proper training can help these women to start a small business and help them survive on a monthly basis."

Akash said the women have promised to ensure the education of the children with the income from their sewing work.

In his words:

"With the income from these sewing machines, they promised to ensure the education of their children too. Not to mention we have also arranged their training."

Ten more machines to be distributed

The humanitarian said he would be distributing 10 more sewing machines in different villages in Bangladesh.

He said:

"As I mentioned earlier that, I am planning to distribute 10 more sewing machines recently again in different villages in Bangladesh. If you really want to join, please send me a direct message.

"I am always thankful and grateful to all my friends and well-wishers who are constantly supporting and helping me in every way possible. My love and prayers are always with you."

Many are impressed

A lot of social media users were impressed with the kind gesture and flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Monowara Begum wrote:

"Oh!! So so happy to see this post. You made my day by sharing the these beautiful smiles. Greatful (sic) to be able to add my little help. Thank you."

Duoipedia commented:

"Wow! These sewing machines mean a lot for them for rebuilding their future journey one small step at a time. Continue to touch more lives and inspire more people."

Adeeb Ahmed said:

"This is incredible congratulations. You are undoubtedly a wonderful human being. May Allah give you Baraka."

Sahed Alom wrote:

"I wish to meet this angel one day. You are an Angel on earth."

Akash helps elderly couple

Legit.ng previously reported that Akash helped neglected elderly couples live a normal life after all hopes were lost.

Taking to his Facebook page, Akash shared photos of the couple he had been helping for some years. He said the lovebirds were neglected by their sons and were starving until he became involved.

In his words:

"They are keeping well and I visit them often. For the last 3 years I have been taking care all of their expenses like food, clothes, medicine and other needs (like, to enable this elderly couple to have access to these basic human necessities, I built a water tube well and set up a toilet for them, repaired their broken house) every month and will continue doing this for the rest of their lives."

