Diamond Okechi said with enabling national policy on film, Nollywood will become the envy of the world

The cap-loving actor noted that filmmaking in advanced countries is easy because they have the requisite infrastructure and good support systems

Okechi said there is nothing stopping Nollywood from becoming a big money-spinning sector for Nigeria just like Hollywood is to America and Bollywood to India

Nollywood actor Diamond Okechi believes the crop of actors in the industry have what it takes to compete with their peers around the world. In a brief interview with Legit.ng, he said:

“Today’s filmmakers are more rounded and multi-talented, and are into acting, directing and production, meaning we have rounded knowledge and skills set pertinent to our craft,” he said noting that, “for example, I am an actor, but I also became a producer when I produced “Agaba Idu.”

According to him, there is no shortage of talents in Nigeria. The challenges of filmmaking in Nigeria, he claimed, lies in the dearth of infrastructure required for commercial films.

Actor Diamond Okechi says Nollywood can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood if enabling national policy on film is put in place. Photo: Diamond Okechi

“Making films in advanced countries is easy because they have the requisite infrastructure and other support systems. For instance, they have big studios, some of which own film villages. Their society also has other needed amenities, and good roads, stable electricity and what have you.”

He, however, praised Nigerian filmmakers for braving the odds to produce quality films.

“Despite the economic challenges in the country, Nollywood actors and producers did not relent, but rather we are finding ways around the adversities and continue to produce edifying movies for our fans,” he avowed.

Diamond Okechi, who first appeared in Nollywood in the 2007 movie, The Enemy of the House, further argued that the film industry can become Nigeria’s next oil if the government gives it the attention it deserves. He said:

“Hollywood contributes a sizable percentage to America’s GDP. Likewise, Bollywood is one of the mainstays of the Indian economy. There is nothing stopping Nollywood from becoming a big money-spinning sector for Nigeria.”

He said further:

“With significant funds invested in the sector and an enabling national policy on film, Nollywood will become the envy of the world. We have the creative talents to produce the best films in the world. Check out our products on Netflix. They are testaments that we have what it takes to position Nollywood as the No 1 film industry in the world.”

How Funke Akindele becomes one of Nollywood’s biggest names

The Nollywood bigwigs today would not be listed without the name of Funke Akindele being mentioned. Well, it was not always peaches and roses for her and she paid her dues in the industry before attaining her level of importance.

United Nation Population Fund (UNPF) sponsored series, I Need to Know, aired from 1988 to 2002 was when Nigerians got to know of the young Funke Akindele who would later become a big name in the movie industry.

Funke’s gangster comedy film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, was named as the highest-grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Omo Ghetto maintained its number one spot for three weeks and in January 2021, it had grossed N468,036,300.

