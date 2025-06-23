Favour Ofili faces a possible 3-year ban from international competitions due to World Athletics’ nationality rules

The Delta State-born sprinter’s switch to Turkey may be influenced by Nigeria’s reported administrative failures

Exemptions exist under World Athletics rules, and Ofili may qualify due to mismanagement by Nigerian sports officials

Favour Ofili may be ineligible to compete at major international events for up to three years after reportedly switching her sporting nationality from Nigeria to Turkey.

The development comes just months before the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, raising questions about her eligibility under World Athletics’ nationality rules.

Favour Ofili has reportedly decided to switch her allegiance to Turkey after years of representing Nigeria. Photo credit: Favour Ofili

According to Vanguard, Ofili has reportedly made the decision to dump Nigeria and represent Turkey after several failings of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

While official confirmation is still pending, speculation around her decision points to longstanding frustrations with the Nigerian Athletics Federation, including alleged negligence that affected her Olympic participation.

The switch, if finalised, might come at a personal cost despite the financial benefits reportedly offered by Turkey.

World Athletics rule may block immediate competition

According to Rule 4.4.2 of the World Athletics Eligibility Rules, any athlete who has previously competed for a country in a major competition, such as the Olympic Games or World Championships, must observe a three-year waiting period before they can represent another nation.

Since Favour Ofili ran for Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the clock only starts ticking from the moment her application to switch nationalities is submitted.

This means that unless granted an exemption, the Nigerian sprinter would be ineligible to compete for Turkey until 2027, potentially ruling her out of both the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo and the 2027 edition in Beijing.

During these three years, Ofili would be barred from participating in international competitions under Turkey’s flag.

Can Ofili get an exemption?

Despite the standard waiting period, Rule 4.6 offers the Delta State-born sprinter a lifeline.

Favour Ofili could risk being banned from competing for Turkey for three years following the rules of World Athletics. Photo credit: Victor Ademola

The World Athletics Nationality Review Panel has the authority to shorten or waive the waiting period in "exceptional circumstances". These include:

A suspended federation. Proven cases of administrative failure. Harm to the athlete's career due to systemic mismanagement.

This may work in Ofili’s favour as it is been widely reported that she missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics because the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) failed to confirm her required doping control tests.

Additionally, Ofili was not entered for the 100m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite being eligible, running only in the 200m where she placed sixth.

Such oversight could qualify as exceptional and justify an exemption, especially if she can prove that her career has suffered as a result.

What else World Athletics will consider

Under Rule 4.7, World Athletics will also examine:

Whether the switch is purely for career advancement or includes personal reasons. Whether the athlete has a “genuine, close, credible and established link” to the new country. If the former federation supports the switch. Whether the athlete is moving to a country within a freedom of movement area.

While Turkey is not in the EU, the involvement of the Turkish Sports Ministry and the reported financial commitment show a serious interest in fast-tracking the process.

Nigerian authorities break silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed disappointment over reports that sprint star Ofili has switched her international allegiance to Turkey.

AFN president Tonobok Okowa explained that neither the athlete nor the World Athletics has officially notified the AFN of the change.

