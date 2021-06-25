The rumour of Governor Bello Matawalle's planned defection to the APC has gained grounds again weeks after it was forgotten

In fact, the talk is now that the Zamfara governor has set a date when he will officially join the ruling party

However, reports from the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party have debunked the claims as untrue

Zamfara - The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to rumours that a date for Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to officially defect to the All progressives Congress (APC) has already been fixed.

A statement from the leadership of the opposition party noted that the claims are both unofficial and false.

The governor's media aide said he only heard of his principal's planned defection on social media

Source: Facebook

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's national spokesman, told Daily Sun that the PDP is yet to get a written notification in this regard from the governor, neither has he mentioned any plan to defect to the APC.

Ologbondiyan said:

“He has not written to us. In a normal setting, if you are a member of our party and you want to leave, you should write.

"The governor of Zamfara State has not officially written to notify us that he will leave the party. On account of that, we cannot say we are aware of his plans."

Moreover, Matawalle's media aide, Zailani Bappa, said the rumour of his principal’s planned defection for now is only a social media sensation.

Bappa stated:

“Officially, I’ve not been informed so I can’t confirm if it’s true or not."

Matawalle's Planned Defection Tears APC Apart in Zamfara

Meanwhile, top-placed sources in the ruling party said the quest to get a second term in office in 2023 was the major reason behind the governor’s alleged planned move to the APC.

According to the report, the source said the governor had been told that there was no guarantee of a second term if he remained in the PDP.

Matawalle's race to secure the governorship ticket of the APC was already causing ripples in the Zamfara state chapter of the party.

A source reportedly said Zamfara had always aligned politically with the party at the centre, adding that Matawalle was told in clear terms that for him to run and get a second term, he had to defect to the APC.

