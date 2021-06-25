During the sixth episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Tochi spoke on how he felt after discovering Ka3na unfollowed him and other housemates on Instagram

According to him, he heard it was because they attended Nengi’s party and he didn’t even go for it

Ka3na however explained that she unfollwed Tochi in particular because he had nothing but bad things to say about her after the show

This led to a war of words between the two housemates with Tochi telling Ka3na that there was nothing good to say about her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The BBNaija reunion show has continued to give fans highlights and things to talk about. During the sixth episode of the show, Tochi and Ka3na traded words over being unfollowed on social media.

According to Tochi, they were all in the house and were on good terms and he later heard Ka3na unfollowed people for attending Nengi’s birthday.

Tochi said he never went for Nengi’s party and that he was more surprised when Ka3na went on Twitter to talk about unfollowing the housemates.

Ka3na says she unfollowed Tochi because they were not friends. Photos: @tochi.official, @nengiofficial, @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ka3na opens up on why Tochi was unfollowed

Explaining her side of things, Ka3na said she and Tochi were cool in the house but they he got outside and during a question and answer session had only bad things to say about her. The self-acclaimed boss lady said that was when she followed her co-star.

Tochi cut in and asked if there was truly any good thing to say about her and it led to a war of words between the two stars.

Ka3na however insisted that it was enough reason to unfollow Tochi since he regarded her as trouble in the house.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from fans to their exchange:

Fans however took to the comment section to react to Tochi's heated words against Ka3na. Read what some of them had to say below:

Honeycomblicious:

"This guy came prepared for her ."

Ebuka_akonani:

"Tochi done finish this babe. This is the real gbas gbos."

Rasheed0002:

"This Tochi guy na DON."

Interesting.

You are a community girl - Tochi blasts Wathoni

It all started when Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

To redeem herself, Wathoni said Tochi’s friend, Kiddwaya, whom she referred to as the community boy, had stated that she was an easy catch.

In a bid to defend his friend, Kiddwaya, Tochi said Wathoni was actually the community girl because she had an interest in most of the guys on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit