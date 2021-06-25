Luke Shaw has told Jose Mourinho to move on from his past with him after being singled out by the gaffer at Euro 2020

The England defender has been singled out by the Special One during the win over the Czech Republic

The 25-year-old had several clashes with Mourinho during his short spell at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho were almost not seeing eye ball to eye ball during the Special One's spell as Man United manager, Sport Bible.

The Portuguese boss at one time questioned the England star's professionalism and attitude, as well as his football brain.

Shaw who is currently preparing for the Three Lions' epic round of 16 clash with Germany has been singled out with Mourinho.

The 25-year-old was criticized for his poor crosses in England's win over the Czech Republic as very poor and dramatically bad.

The former Southampton star told finally responded as he told The Guardian:

"I don't really understand it, to be honest.

"I don't know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don't feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying.

Luke Shaw has told Jose Mourinho to move on and leave him alone. Photo by Simon Stacpoole and Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

"I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn't get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don't think, were as 'dramatically bad' as he says.

"I am used to him saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by. I leave it be, I ignore it. I just focus on what the coaching staff say here, what Gareth says and that's that, really.

"He just needs to move on. Hopefully, he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly, I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot."

