Paul Pogba is set to be handed a massive new contract by Man United worth a whopping £104million

The France international's current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire at the summer of 2022

United have proposed 400,000-per-week wages for the midfielder which would make him the highest earner at the club

Paul Pogba is set to become Manchester United highest paid player after reports revealed that the club want to offer the Frenchman a staggering £104million new deal, Metro.

The 28-year-old enters into his final 12 months of his contract with the Red Devils as the club are putting down a massive 400,000-per-week wages to convince him to stay.

The France international has always revealed that he is open to signing a new contract at Old Trafford if the figures and right and his agent Mino Raiola also stated that a number of club's have lined up for Pogba's signature.

Paul Pogba will be offered a new deal worth £104m which would see him earn £400,000-per-week for the next 4 years. Photo by Tullio Puglia and Robert Michael

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always insisted that the midfielder remains key to his plans in winning titles at the Theatre of Dreams.

And The Sun claim that discussions between Frenchman and the club have been positive but no deal will be signed until after Euro 2020.

Pogba was instrumental to France's 1-0 win over Germany in their first group game as his diagonal pass to Kylian Mbappe forced an own goal from Matt Hummels.

France will play their final group game against Portugal after being held by Hungary in their second match and Didier Deschamps men need an outright win to top the group ahead of Germany.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba believes N'Golo Kante should be named winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or after playing a major part in Chelsea's Champions League winning campaign, Sport Bible.

The France international posted a series of man-of-the-match performances enroute to the finals where they defeated Premier League rivals Man City.

The ten-year Ballon d'Or monopoly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi was broken in 2018 by Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

