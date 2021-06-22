Rui Patricio is being eyed by Jose Mourinho for a potential summer move to Serie A side Roma

The Wolves shot-stopper is being prized for £10million by the Stadio Olympico outfit with a year left on current deal at the Molineux

The 33-year-old who joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 is presently on international duty with Portugal at Euro 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rui Patricio has become a target for Serie A side Roma who is being managed by Jose Mourinho, Sky Sport.

The 33-year-old Portuguese shot-stopper is currently on national duties at Euro 2020 and a fee between £10million has been proposed for his services.

Mourinho has been recently linked with Man United goalkeeper David de Gea but it looks the Special One has changed gear to sign his compatriot from Wolves.

Rui Patricio has been linked with a move to Serie A club Roma from Wolves this summer. Photo by Alex Livesey and Tottenham Hotspur FC

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Patricio has been Portugal's number on goalie for a number of years, made an impression in the Premier League when he moved to the Molineux in 2018.

Wolves paid a club record £16.2m for a goalkeeper from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 and the Portuguese has a year left on his current contract at Wolves.

Patricio shares the same agent Jorge Mendes with Mourinho and the transfer is expected to be an easy one from the Midlands to Rome.

He helped Wolves to the Europa League quarter finals in the 2019 season and 31 clean sheets in the Premier League under the management of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Portugal are currently in a dicey situation at Euro 2020 after being torn apart by Germany in their second group game by 4-2.

The Selecao will now play France and Fernando Santos' men need at least a draw to ensure their passage into the round of 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed a five-year contract to join Serie A club Roma, Football London, Football 365.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as discussion have entered its final stage.

Source: Legit.ng