BBNaija ex-housemates Kaisha and Ka3na also had a conversation about their rift which was unknown to many people

During the reunion show, the reality star said Ka3na and her friend Lucy were disrespectful to her mum who wanted to take a photo with the former

Lucy and Kaisha soon got involved in a battle of words and sadly degenerated from there as both women physically attacked each other

Nigerians had a lot to talk about from the different drama that happened on the night of Thursday, June 24.

Lucy and Kaisha fought each other after the former accused the latter of being disrespectful to her mum.

Kaisha and Ka3na

Kaisha said her mum liked Ka3na but she was disrespectful to her when she told her to come to where she is to take photos with her. According to Kaisha, Lucy was there when Ka3na snubbed her mum.

Defending herself, Ka3na said she heard manager and not mum. The matter ended between the two women, but Lucy insisted on clarifying her own part.

Watch Kaisha and Ka3na talking below:

'Don't talk about my mum' - Kaisha tells Lucy

Lucy tried to clarify her part of the accusation, noting that what Kaisha said would put her in a bad light.

However, Kaisha insisted that she didn't want to talk about her mum. According to her, she doesn't want to be in the middle of Ka3na and Lucy's matter.

When Lucy would not stop talking, Kaisha threw a pillow at her. As if she had been expecting the attack from Kaisha, Lucy stood up and charged at Kaisha with her fist raised at her.

Watch Lucy and Kaisha below:

Reactions

A lot of Nigerians were in support of Lucy as some blamed Kaisha's mum for attending the ex-housemates party.

a_yo_mi_de__:

"Kaisha needed the slap!! she was already doing too much."

teeto_olayeni:

"Kaisha thinks she’s Tolani baj and Lucy is vee! Lucy wey dey ment."

ayeesha1526:

"Kaysha if your mom had sat in her space and act like a mum, guess this could be avoided."

ken_bracey:

"Kaisha thinks Lucy and vee is same...Lucy don use Boleee hand mend am..."

vilereric:

"Kaisha needed that beating... Your mom had no reason to be there and it she wanted pictures with Ka3na she should go to her and get it. If Ka3na decides to go to your mom out of respect is another thing, you don't demand me to respect your mom!!!"

Kaisha talks about Kiddwaya

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaisha mentioned the times when Kiddwaya boasted about his father's wealth.

She recounted when the billionaire’s son claimed that his father had helped put people in their political positions. To that, Kidd said it wasn’t a statement about wealth but about power.

Kaisha also claimed that Kidd spoke about his father discovering Banana Island. The billionaire’s son then said that his father actually revealed that himself.

