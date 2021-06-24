On a recent episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Nengi addressed claims that she tried to be with Kiddwaya because of his family’s wealth

Kidd however said that he never opened up about his family’s wealth during the show, a claim Kaisha was quick to counter

The young lady mentioned different instances of things Kiddwaya had said to show that he was a rich kid

The BBNaija reunion show for the 2020 Lockdown housemates recently kicked off and a number of them addressed issues that made headlines during their time on the show.

One of the housemates, Nengi, spoke on the widely spread claims that she had wanted to get with Kiddwaya because he was from a wealthy home, a claim she described as ridiculous.

In reaction to that, Kiddwaya decided to set the record straight by saying that he had never spoken about his family’s wealth and that he only spoke about his own wealth on the show. His statement was followed by looks of disbelief from the other housemates.

Nengi then buttressed her point by claiming Kidd had said a lot of things that insinuated he was from a well-to-do background.

To support Nengi’s claims, Kaisha mentioned different instances of when Kiddwaya actually made it known that he had wealthy links.

She recounted when the billionaire’s son claimed that his father had helped put people in their political positions. To that Kidd said it wasn’t a statement about wealth but about power.

Kaisha also claimed that Kidd spoke on his father discovering Banana Island. The billionaire’s son then said that his father actually revealed that himself.

See the video below:

Reactions from fans:

Read some of the comments from fans to the housemates’ exchange below:

Yvetaina_pbf:

“But Nengi said he knew Kiddwaya outside the house so the rich kid vibe was playing her head. Kidd never said he was from a rich home. Lmao. Lies that can’t be remembered lmao.”

Feleojone:

“They all talked about their home, how they use to hawk to survive, should kid said what is not his background?”

Realpromisevoke:

“Wait were they expecting Kidd to say he was poor?. I mean guy didn’t have any sob story to tell, he told you his life and you all are hating .”

Chefbiicateringservices:

“So you all are hating because he told the whole world about his life? He should lie that he hawks groundnut? If you all can tell us your sob stories and gain our pities, then it’s not wrong for him to tell us about his background too. Most of you spoke about your life journey.. coz he’s rich, he should keep quiet.”

Omapretty14:

“Nengi was after Kidd money.”

Ikejuliet600:

“Never, kidd was so humble... Never proud.... U all gisted normal abt background.”

Interesting.

