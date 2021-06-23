It might take more time than expected for the rift between the federal government and Twitter to be resolved

This is as the government seems to have a long list of claims against the social media platform in Nigeria

On Tuesday, June 22, the government claimed that the site provided itself as a platform for the promotion of violence in the country at different times

Abuja - As the battle between Twitter and the federal government stretches, more allegations are being made against the social media giant's operations in Nigeria.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, during a briefing to members of the House of Representatives' joint committee on Tuesday, June 22, in Abuja claimed that the site gave the southeast secessionist group, IPOB, a platform for its violent campaigns, Channels TV reports.

Mohammed insisted that in light of this, the resolve of the government to suspend its operations is legal, The Cable also reported.

He recalled that before now, the group had been proscribed by the President Buhari-led administration for its injurious activities across the southeast.

His words:

"The decision of the federal government to ban the activities of Twitter for being a national security threat is well-founded in law in light of the fact that the platform affords IPOB, an organisation already proscribed by the Federal High Court, to champion its seditious and terrorist-based activities."

Twitter, others must register

The minister added that based on the government's position, Twitter, as well as all other sites, must be registered in the country before they can be allowed to operate.

Mohammed also accused the site of being instrumental to the EndSARS violence that almost destabilised Nigeria.

