Governor Dave Umahi has reacted to reports that late Fidelis Nweze who served as his commissioner for infrastructure has come back to life

In a brief statement on Thursday, June 24, the Ebonyi governor made it plain that the claims are false

Umahi warned citizens in the state to refrain from promoting lies and unverified reports that will cause more pain for the bereaved family

Ebonyi - There have been unconfirmed reports by some media outfits like Vanguard that Fidelis Nweze, the late commissioner for infrastructure in Ebonyi, who was recently declared dead, has come back to life.

However, the state government has given an official report as a reaction to the news that has already gone viral even beyond the confines of Ebonyi, The Cable reports.

In a statement on Thursday, June 24, Governor Dave Umahi debunked the claim as fake and unfounded.

Umahi said the commissioner's death was indeed painful (Photo: Engr Fidelis Nweze Kings Support Group)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said there is no evidence to prove that late Nweze has risen from the dead, adding that people should stop spreading fake news that has to do with such a sensitive issue.

Umahi stated:

“There was no pictorial evidence or confirmation from the hospital and we ask why people should engage in hear-say at this critical time.

“We have to accept the reality before us though the deceased’s death was difficult to swallow. People should stop spreading unverified news as it is inflicting more pains on those currently mourning.”

Umahi declares three-day prayer session in Ebonyi

Earlier, Umahi had called for a three-day prayer session across the state. The session, according to a statement issued by the special assistant to Umahi on media and publicity, Francis Nwaeze, was tagged God protect our dear state and leaders.

Nwaeze disclosed on Thursday, June 24, that the prayers would be organised by the Ebonyi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking on the late commissioners, the governor lamented:

“The two commissioners are irreplaceable and I am saying it with all sense of sincerity, they are destiny helpers to me; while we live, let us live well."

