A Nigerian student has been slapped with suspension by a college for reportedly not showing up like other colleagues to receive President Buhari

The student was handed a week suspension and was told to come the following week with his parents

Massive reactions have trailed the copy of the suspension letter with many slamming the school for such a move

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian student has been given suspension following school by a college for not welcoming the president of Nigeria during his last visit to Borno on June 17th.

A copy of the suspension letter shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja has it that the penalty took effect from June 21st.

The suspension will last for a period of one week Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, afriuni

Source: Instagram

The suspension will last for a week. In the notice by the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Maiduguri, the student was directed to resume the following week with his/her parents.

The identity of the student could not be confirmed as of time of making this report.

Social media users slam the institution for the move

Internet users frowned at the action taken by the institution. Many wondered how welcoming the president became an academic activity.

@empress_efe wrote:

"Is welcoming President Buhari the purpose of her academic sojourn there??"

@kosh_toms commented:

"President ndi mgbu, I prefer suspension to welcoming him."

@sosamangram said:

"Executive order? This Buhari na full dictator now o."

@peterr_deee stated:

"Where is that student??

"She will be given scholarships to any of her choice to school abroad."

@adeoluolatomide reacted:

"I'd rather welcome my Grandma's goat. Typical!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Student demand N20 million as he sues university for expelling him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a final year Nigerian student had taken a university to court for expelling him.

According to Soaznews Etv, the university in a letter dated April 9th, 2021 hinged their decision of his expulsion on what it described as ''gross misconduct.''

Premium Times reported that Isang who was a finalist of the department of agricultural engineering had accused the governor in an article on Facebook for failing to fulfill his financial promise to graduating students in 2017.

The post which was made by the student using a pseudonym Afrosix Jaara where he accused the governor of 'scamming the students read in part:

"It’s 2 years and 166 days since he promised, yet none of the graduands received a naira even the first class graduands were unattended to when they went to his office."

Source: Legit