Cristiano Ronaldo need to score one more goal to become the highest scorer at international level

The 36-year-old scored two penalties in Portugal's final group against France which ended in a 2-2 draw

The Juventus forward also became the top European goalscorer at the World and Cup as well as the Euros combined

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal earn a 2-2 draw against France as the 36-year-old became the first player to reach 20 goals in World Cup and European tournaments combined, Marca.

It was CR7's fifth goal of the competition after the first three matches and has equaled the number of international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Ronaldo has now netted 109 goals in 178 games for his country which also made it his 14th in the European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ali Daei's record of international goals, needs 1 more to be the all-time leading scorer. Photo by Bernadett Szabo

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Any more goal recorded by Ronaldo in Euro 2020 will make him the highest goalscorer at international level.

Portugal will take on Group B winners Belgium who won all their three matches with both teams having the highest scorers in the tournament, Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Fernando Santos men started on a brighter note as his side were awarded a penalty after Hugo Lloris accidentally punched Danilo Pereira in an aerial contest inside the box.

Ronaldo put the ball straight down the middle to give Portugal a 1-0 lead after the half hour mark.

Karim Benzema equalized from a spot-kick just before half-time after Nelson Semedo fouled Kylian Mbappe in the 18-yard area.

Two minutes after the restart, Benzema doubled the advantage with an instinctive finish to put France ahead by 2-1.

However, Portugal were awarded another penalty after Jules Kounde's struck Ronaldo attempted cross inside the box. CR7 stepped and sent Lloris the wrong way to even the scoreline at 2-2.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portugal vs Germany ended in a six-goal thriller as Die Mannschaft bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France to win by 4-2 in Munich.

Joachim Lowe has never lost to the Portuguese side since he became German coach and has won all of his four meetings and the fifth was not anything different.

Robin Gosens had his goal canceled as he was spotted by the VAR millimeters offside in the fifth minute.

Source: Legit.ng