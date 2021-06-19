Portugal vs Germany saw Die Mannschaft get back into the tournament following a 4-2 win

Atalanta's Robin Gosens was involved in three goals scored by Germany including scoring one for himself

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his record in the European Championships but his goal was not enough to save his team

Portugal vs Germany ended in a six-goal thriller as Die Mannschaft bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France to win by 4-2 in Munich.

Joachim Lowe has never lost to the Portuguese side since he became German coach and has won all of his four meetings and the fifth was not anything different.

Robin Gosens had his goal canceled as he was spotted by the VAR millimeters offside in the fifth minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at the right place and at the right time to tap-in Diogo Jota's cross as the 36-year-old scored his third goal of the tournament.

And there were two own goals in quick successions for Portugal as Rueben Dias put the ball back into his own net from Gosen's cross to Kai Havertz's in the 35th minute.

Four minutes later, it was the turn of Raphael Guerreiro to turn in Serge Gnarbry low cross beyond Rui Patricio. 2-1 it was.

Portugal vs Germany: Havertz, Gosens and 2 own goals gave the Germans a 4-2 win. Photo by UEFA.com

The Germans continued from where they stopped as Havertz got at the end of Gosen's cross in the 51st minute to make it 3-1.

Gosen's got involved in Germany's fourth goal again as he finished off Joshua Kimmich's cross to make it 4-1 on the hour mark.

Portugal pulled one back through Jota as he was on hand for an easy tap-in from a Ronaldo's headed assist to make it 4-2 in the 67th minute.

And that was how it ended as Germany got their campaign back on track and face Hungary in their final group game.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in France’ 4-2 win over Portugal which means he is just two goals away from equaling Ali Daei’s all-time record of international goals, Sky Sports reports.

The Portuguese captain cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal in less than 15 minutes.

However Germany responded with four goals following own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro later in the first half and then Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens scored each in the second half.

