Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has finally received his Grammy plaque for his collaboration with Beyonce

The singer who has been known to keep a relatively low profile on social media shared a photo of the coveted plaque with his name on it

This led to many Nigerians calling out another singer, Seun Kuti, who said Wizkid did not qualify as a Grammy winner because it was gotten on a feature

Much loved Nigerian music star, Wizkid, recently shunned naysayers after finally sharing a photo of his Grammy plaque.

The Made in Lagos crooner had built a reputation of not sharing too much about himself on social media and it has led to some fans making assumptions about him.

Wizkid had been named as a Grammy winner by the award organisers for his work with Beyonce on her Brown Skin Girl track. However, there had been arguments that he wasn’t qualified to be called a Grammy winner because it wasn’t his song.

Wizkid finally receives Grammy plaque after much talk from haters.

Source: Instagram

However, Wizkid seemed to set the record straight and shun his detractors after posting a photo of his Grammy plaque on his Instagram story.

On the plaque, it was boldly written that he won the award for Best Music Video alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy for Brown Skin Girl.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Wizkid shows off his Grammy award.

Source: Instagram

This caused an uproar on social media with internet users praising the singer. Others also called out fellow music star, Seun Kuti, who had claimed Wizkid didn’t qualify to be called a Grammy winner because the song belonged to Beyonce.

Seun shades Wizkid's Grammy win:

Fela's youngest son Seun Kuti had said he was one of the four Nigerians who were nominated for a Grammy award. Seun stated this during a live video on IG after a follower said he does not sing good songs.

Seun stated that featuring on a Grammy award-winning song does not make the person a nominee. The young musician noted that Grammy organisers called him to enter their show.

Well, a photo of Wizkid’s Grammy plaque seems to have reminded fans of Seun’s statement. Read some of their comments below:

Goldbetty_:

“SEUN KUTI see your life outside.”

Laveev_8:

“So he got a Grammy after all, now all the naysayers and arguments can stop . Congrats BigWiz. ”

Kunlereall:

“Where is the Fela son.... talking rubbish.”

Unified_wale:

“Seun kuti can now rest.”

Davidkhofi:

“And some people be making noise over nomination. Na who receive plaque we sabi as winner. If dude was wack even as featured artiste, I’m certain they wouldn’t receive milo cup sef.”

Oraclegrm:

“Seun Kuti- Unable to breathe.”

Interesting.

Burna Boy shows off Grammy plaque

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy was announced as Best Global Music Album winner at the 2020 edition of the Grammy Awards ceremony but the music star has only just laid eyes on his plaque.

An overjoyed Burna Boy took to his Instagram page with a post announcing the delivery of the plaque at his Lagos residence on Thursday, June 10.

Burna Boy shared a picture of the plaque and another one in which he was spotted posing with it.

