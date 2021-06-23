A member of the House of Representatives, Fatahu Muhammad, has expressed satisfaction over the suspension of Twitter by the FG

The government's action on social media platform has continued to generate moxed reaction among Nigerians both home and the Diaspora

Muhammad, however, lambasted Nigerian youths for criticising the government's decision as he called for social media regulation

Fatahu Muhammad, the member representing Daura federal constituency of Katsina state in the House of Representatives, has expressed disappointment at Nigerian youths, saying Twitter was not food that Nigerians required.

PM News reports that Muhammad, who is from President Muhammadu Buhari’s constituency, said social media needs to be regulated for youths to put Nigeria first and face the real problems.

Fatahu Muhammad, a federal lawmaker, has lambasted Nigerian youths for criticising FG over Twitter ban. Credit: House of Reps.

Legit.ng gathered that he said this on Tuesday, June 22, during the investigative hearing organised by the House joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics and values alongside the national security, justice and commerce on the suspension of Twitter.

He said:

“For God sake, what is social media? Are we eating social media? Let us go back to the resources, and harvest them, and let keep this thing aside, and face the real problem in Nigeria."

Premium Times also reports that he added that if Twitter was not suspended after they pulled down Buhari’s tweet, the insults to the sovereignty of Nigeria would have been more.

He added that the federal government should regulate the media space to allow the youth to be useful and more productive.

The lawmaker noted:

“If the minister did not ban Twitter on the instruction of the President, the kind of insults to the sovereignty of Nigeria from the users of Twitter would be more than what we are facing."

FG reveals more details for suspending Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that as the battle between Twitter and the federal government stretches, more allegations were being made against the social media giant's operations in Nigeria.

It was reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, during a briefing to members of the House of Representatives joint committee on Tuesday, June 22, in Abuja claimed that the site gave the southeast secessionist group, IPOB, a platform for its violent campaigns.

He recalled that before now, the group had been proscribed by the President Buhari-led administration for its injurious activities across the southeast.

