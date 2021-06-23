Imo state government denied reports that a correspondent of Punch newspaper Chidiebube Okeoma, was brutalised

According to the government, the reporter is an opposition agent who has another agenda in the statehouse

Going further, the Imo government claimed it never apologised or offered to give the reporter any money to treat himself

The report that a journalist was brutalised by security operatives from Imo state governor's office during a protest by some women has been denied.

According to the Imo state government, the Punch newspaper correspondent Chidiebube Okeoma, was only questioned by the police for failure to properly identify himself.

Imo state government has denied allegation from a Punch reporter that he was beaten by security operatives. Photo: Hope Uzodinma

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the state commissioner for Information and Strategy Hon Declan Emelumba said the reporter could not identify himself after he was caught filming restricted areas of the government House.

Going further, the commissioner described Okeoma as an agent of the opposition who was in government House for a sinister agenda and not for the practice of journalism.

He also clarified that he never apologized to Okeoma for being interrogated by policeman, rather for claiming that he was beaten.

He said it was curious that of all the journalists who covered the protesters, none was molested except the Punch correspondent.

He said it was also bewildering that someone who claims to be a journalist could neither produce his ID card nor comport himself in a dignified manner.

He said:

"The truth is that he belongs to a breakaway faction of NUJ that is working for the opposition. He contrived and orchestrated the entire saga to taint the image of government. Nobody actually molested him."

