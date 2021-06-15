Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, has claimed that each region should have a vice president instead

According to the governor, having different vice presidents will help reduce the rising tension in the country

Going further, Umahi sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari that he should allow more powers to states

A message has been sent to the federal government by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi. The governor claimed that the country will enjoy relative peace if it is restructured in a way that one vice-president will represent each geo-political zone, Channels TV reports.

He disclosed this when he spoke on Monday, June 14.

Umahi said the adoption of six vice-presidents will be a major step towards restructuring the country, The Cable added.

He said people have different views about restructuring.

"My position about restructuring — for example: there are certain valid suggestions that have been made, to have six vice-presidents in the country."

Nigeria witnessing violence associated with war

In another report, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time. He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

The speaker was referring to the recent Special Summit on National Security organised by the House of Representatives.

President Buhari must show commitment to restructuring

Meanwhile, Afenifere has challenged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency; send a bill to the National Assembly on restructuring and devolution of power if he wants Nigerians to believe that he meant what he says.

The group's spokesman was referring to the president’s speech in which he stated that he was a firm believer in devolving power to the people and that it was the National Assembly that can deal with the issue of restructuring and devolution of power.

On Buhari’s claim that his administration has not done badly as he challenged Nigerians to compare what is obtainable now with that of 2015 when he took over, Afenifere declared that Nigerians were far better off in virtually everything in 2015 than they are presently.

