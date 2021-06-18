Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Abutu Yaro, have charged security operatives in the state to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements disturbing the peace of rural dwellers.

This followed recent security concerns in rural communities in the state, including Wednesday’s attack on Ebenato, Awo Idemili community of Orsu Local Council, by hoodlums.

Uzodimma gave the charge during his visit to Imo police headquarters to commiserate with the force over the loss of its officers in recent attacks in the state.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his government to ensure that all those apprehended and found guilty for criminal involvement are made to face persecution.

He said: “I have observed that some of these local thieves that ran away from prison yards are operating in our rural communities. Go after them. Spare no one. Arrest them and charge them back to court because the court will quickly sentence them back to prison.

“I assure you that all suspects that have been apprehended would be charged to court and the government will make sure that those found guilty are made to serve punishment as prescribed by the court.”

Also, Yaro has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Special Forces (PSF) to the hinterlands to reinforce the security forces on patrol.

The CP, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, told the forces to carry out their statutory duties in line with extant laws and global best practices.

Gunmen burn houses of ex-Imo AG, Assembly member

This charge is coming less than 48 hours after the house of some top people were targeted by criminals who wreaked havoc and took the life of an innocent man.

Specifically, the criminals invaded the home of Ekene Nnodumele in Ebenato, Awo Idemili, in Orsu local government area.

Unodumelo who represents Orsu Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly, lost his gateman who was on duty in the attack. Also, the gunmen set the house on fire.

Don’t allow yourselves to be killed -Uzodimma tells security operatives

Meanwhile, Uzodimma has advised security operatives to stop allowing themselves to be killed in cold blood by bandits attacking police facilities in the state.

The governor made the remark on Tuesday, June 15, during a condolence visit to the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

According to the governor, cops are the only ones licenced to carry guns in Nigeria. He urged the personnel to defend themselves as well as the lives and property of the people.

