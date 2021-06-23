The Nigerian Senate has spoken about the damage on the roof of the National Assembly complex which caused a leakage

A member of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has faulted some members of the press who reported the incident

The roof leakage had generated huge social reactions among Nigerians who questioned why the federal legislative building was in such a state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that the roof leakage which occurred at the National Assembly Complex indicates that the building is overdue for rehabilitation.

Lawan made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, when reacting to a point of order moved by the deputy chief whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, The Nation reported.

Nigerian Senate advises the media to make proper findings to ensure factual reporting. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Abdullahi expressed displeasure over the reportage of the incident

Abdullahi in his order faulted some media reports about the roof leakage which occurred at the complex.

He stated that some reports were full of inaccuracies and therefore impugned the integrity of lawmakers.

The lawmaker's concern was made during a plenary session that was posted on the Facebook page of the Senate.

Senate probes President Buhari’s economic recovery plan

Meanwhile, the Senate has concluded plans to investigate the federal government’s economic recovery and growth plan implemented between 2017 and 2020.

The upper house on Tuesday, June 22, mandated six of its committees to investigate the matter, Daily Trust reported.

The publication stated that the lawmakers took the decision following a motion sponsored by Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari.

Senator Ahmad Lawan says Buhari first tenure was hampered by Senate crisis

In another news, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the feud between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government prevented President Muhammadu Buhari from delivering most of his campaign promises during his first four-year tenure.

Lawan made the statement on Monday night, June 21, in a speech delivered to close the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 in Abuja, Premium Times reported.

The senator said the dispute between the two arms of government costs the All progressives Congress (APC) four years.

Source: Legit.ng