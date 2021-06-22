PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A section of the roof of the National Assembly complex was on Tuesday morning, June 22, damaged by heavy rainfall.

The Punch reported the damage caused leakage of the National Assembly roof with water splashing to the lobby of the federal parliament.

The development reportedly delayed the sitting of the senators who resumed on Tuesday after a one-week break to mark the end of their second legislative year.

The Nation reported that cleaners scrambled to place containers at the leaking spots to collect the flowing water into buckets.

Video of the incident posted by Vanguard on its showed workers using containers to scoop the water into buckets while others were mopping the floor.

The leadership of the National Assembly had in 2020 approved N37bn for the renovation of the edifice, built about 27 years ago.

