The Nigerian Senate has disclosed the names of the six committees that would be involved in assessing the performance of FG's economic recovery plan

Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari explained why it is important for the performance of the economic scheme to be ascertained four years after it was implemented

The Nigerian economy was impacted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused widespread job losses

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has concluded plans to investigate the federal government’s economic recovery and growth plan implemented between 2017 and 2020.

The upper house on Tuesday, June 22, mandated six of its committees to investigate the matter, Daily Trust reported.

The committees tasked with the probe include that of National Planning; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions; Marine Transport; Land Transport and Works and Power committee.

The publication stated that the lawmakers took the decision following a motion sponsored by Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari.

Senator Abdu Suleiman Kwari justifies the probe

The Punch reported that the lawmaker raised concerns that the economic plan which was launched in April of 2017, may not have met the country’s desired socio-economic aspiration.

He said:

“The key objectives of the plan were to increase our national productivity, achieve sustainable diversification of production, significantly grow our economy by 7% by the year 2020, maximize the welfare of our citizens and attain food and energy security.

“We are worried that the four-year plan, which has now elapsed, cannot be said to have met our desired socio-economic aspiration.''

Kwari stated that there is a need to critically assess the performance of the plan in order to ascertain whether the plan has met its goals.

