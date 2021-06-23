A polygamous man in a town called Tenzuku in the Upper East Region of Ghana has been found to have over 200 children

Speaking at a small gathering of the children present, a spokesperson of the man indicated that the latter has 43 wives

It is reported that the number of children stated is below the actual figure as female children are not counted

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man who was simply identified as Nana has been found to have over 200 children with his 43 wives in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, the village that is a 13-hour drive from Accra to interview some of the children about the large family.

Although the man himself was not present, his spokesperson indicated that the estimated number of wives and kids was below the real figure.

Watch the full video below

According to him, the female children of the polygamous man are usually not counted because once they get married, they leave to be with their husbands.

Tenzuku natives reportedly everywhere

He also suggested that there is hardly any location in Ghana that an indigene of Tenzuku cannot be found, as many have travelled to different parts of the country.

Peace reigns

The man also asserted that the entire family lives peacefully, eat from one another and serve as watchmen and women over one another’s children, despite their large number.

The man was discovered in the Upper East of Ghana Credit: YouTube, Angel TV Gh

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng previously reported that a man with 151 children and 16 wives stunned netizens after expressing his desire to have more.

According to The Herald, Misheck Nyandoro from Zimbabwe is not planning to stop having more children.

The man is planning on marrying another wife, saying polygamy is a project he undertook in the 80s.

He said:

“Polygamy is a project I have undertaken since 1983 and will end with my death. I am planning on taking another wife, and the formalities are already being worked on. I will tell you when I marry.”

Source: Legit Newspaper