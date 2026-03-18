A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to share her frustration about her marital life and how she wants out of the union

In a now-viral post on TikTok, the unhappy woman admitted that she is tired of her marriage, but cannot walk out of it and explained why

Her post triggered many women in unhappy marriages to open up about their marital plights, while others shared how they came out of theirs

An unhappy Nigerian woman, with the TikTok handle @jamidimamom.lifes, has revealed that she is fed up with her marriage.

The woman shed light on why she can not quit the marriage, despite being tired of it.

A Nigerian woman says she is tired of her marriage. Photo Credit: @jamidimamom.lifes

Source: TikTok

Why woman can't quit her marriage

In a TikTok post, the woman revealed that she can not leave her marriage because she does not know how to end it without being held responsible. In her words:

"Tired of my marriage but don't know how to move out without being blamed."

The woman's post went viral on TikTok and gave other women the courage to speak about their marital plights.

A woman says she is fed up with her marriage but cannot walk out of it. Photo Credit: @jamidimamom.lifes

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Woman's marital plight triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's situation below:

Mumsy Oluwatiresimi said:

"My dear sister, I’ve once been in your shoes, it’s not easy the world will surely talk, but my mental health is much important. I had to move out of a marriage that’s not even up to 2years, I didn’t let what the world will say weigh me down, I moved out and I found peace. I got married to another husband after 5years and I chose right, I went through a lot in my previous marriage but I’m grateful to God for giving me another chance to choose rightfully."

Tundezy said:

"If you guys are tired of the marriage why not leave in peace. You can just inform your husband and then leave. The world will not end because of it."

A¥Obami💦💞♊️ said:

"My own be say weather my husband good or too good...ha no dey born pass 2 and the space between will be like 3 years....I don't pray for unsuccessful marriage, but one anything sup I will be able to stand on my own."

Oluwa loni glory said:

"You never tired, when you're tired you will pack ur belongings n move out."

Adehot@ said:

"My sister outside is not making sense, just try and figure things out 🙏🙏🙏 and make peace."

Mum Azeemah said:

"How do u guys post something like dis without anyone who knows I see it 😳 I really wanted to post something bothering me too but I used to think of people’s that will knows me."

UZY Skincare and Aesthetics said:

"All of us are tired, we are just pretending."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after her marriage became hell for her.

Woman tired of her marriage laments online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who is tired of her marriage had lamented on social media.

In a post shared on TikTok, the woman noted that she can't leave her marriage, despite being fed up with the union.

According to the woman, with the handle @dgratefulfamily, she can't move out of her matrimonial home because she would be blamed. The uncertainty of leaving her marriage without being blamed is a question she has no answer for yet.

Source: Legit.ng